Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lowered by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.