T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

