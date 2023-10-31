Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.09. 48,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $640.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.22. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $384.72 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

