Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

