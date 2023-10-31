StockNews.com Upgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $7,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

