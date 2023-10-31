StockNews.com Upgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.29.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR opened at $13.06 on Friday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NovoCure by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.