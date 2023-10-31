StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $196.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $210.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

