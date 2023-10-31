StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

OCX stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

