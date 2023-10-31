Stephens Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $78.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by Stephens from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of CP opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

