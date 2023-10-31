Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

