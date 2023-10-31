SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

