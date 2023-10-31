SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $177.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

SPSC opened at $157.57 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $116.58 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

