SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,240,000 after purchasing an additional 478,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.82 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,686. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

