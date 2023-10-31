SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

Get SLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.