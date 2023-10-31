Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simon Property Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

