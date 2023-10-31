Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Decreases By 13.0%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.