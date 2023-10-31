Seascape Capital Management Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

OTIS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

