Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

