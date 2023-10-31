Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.82.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.