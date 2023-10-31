Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $33.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after purchasing an additional 273,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

