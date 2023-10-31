Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

