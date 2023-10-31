RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

