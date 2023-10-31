Rosenblatt Securities Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $78.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

STX opened at $68.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

