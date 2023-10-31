Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $21.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

