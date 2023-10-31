Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $76,104,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.01.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.