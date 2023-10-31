Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 63,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $76,104,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.01.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
