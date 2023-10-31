Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.