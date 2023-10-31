Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after acquiring an additional 217,889 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

