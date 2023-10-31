Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $16.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RF. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

