Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,389 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.