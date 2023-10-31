Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

