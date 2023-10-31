Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

