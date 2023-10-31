Piper Sandler Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $38.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

