Piper Sandler Cuts Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $16.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

