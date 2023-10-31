Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $79,468.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,831 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,882.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $79,468.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,831 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,882.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,312 shares of company stock worth $563,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phreesia by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.76. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

