Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.25. 138,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,640. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

