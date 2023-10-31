Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.