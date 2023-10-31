Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

