Peloton Interactive (PTON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

