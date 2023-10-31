Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 798 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.77. 116,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,348. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.
Insider Activity
In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.