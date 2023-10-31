Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 798 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.77. 116,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,348. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.