Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.28. 339,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.09. The firm has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $308.60 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

