Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 819,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

