Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,176. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

