Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.31. 3,663,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,728,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.