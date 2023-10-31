Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 294,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072,861. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.