Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $904,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

