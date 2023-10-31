Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,182 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

DE opened at $362.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

