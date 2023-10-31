Park Place Capital Corp Buys 2,383 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Walmart stock opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

