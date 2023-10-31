Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $360,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

