Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HERD opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.3683 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 952.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 70,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.