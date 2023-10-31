Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HERD opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.3683 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.