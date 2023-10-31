Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,545 shares of company stock worth $1,875,143. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

